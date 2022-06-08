Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will report sales of $79.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.59 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $77.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $323.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.69 million to $326.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $351.53 million, with estimates ranging from $342.15 million to $360.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 691,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $873.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.58. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,738,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 189,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 244,292 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

