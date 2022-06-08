Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $634.78 million and $109.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00213658 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.53 or 0.02017938 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002293 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004219 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,181,557,009 coins and its circulating supply is 12,890,089,856 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars.

