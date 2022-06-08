Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

ZUO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 677,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after buying an additional 389,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

