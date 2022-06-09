-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 185,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

