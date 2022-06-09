$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Hut 8 Mining posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 414,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

