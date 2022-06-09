-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. Phunware reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 346.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Phunware stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 23,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Phunware by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

