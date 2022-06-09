-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMSI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 7,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,705. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $157.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 267,337 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

