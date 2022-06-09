-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Sumo Logic reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 730,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.29. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.