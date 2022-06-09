-$0.14 EPS Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vicarious Surgical.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,722 shares of company stock valued at $306,803 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBOT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

