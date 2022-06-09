$0.17 EPS Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.12. ProPhase Labs posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

