$0.30 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,715. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,595,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

