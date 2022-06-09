$0.40 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.96. 1,156,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Umpqua by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

