$0.45 EPS Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.34. Guess’ posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess’ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guess’ by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guess’ by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.54. 905,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

