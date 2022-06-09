$0.55 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 6,734,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

