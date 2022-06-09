$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,636. The company has a market capitalization of $330.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.11. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

