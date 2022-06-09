-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.59). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NSTG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,257. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,171 shares of company stock valued at $366,286. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

