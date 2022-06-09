$0.68 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Trex posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,418. Trex has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

