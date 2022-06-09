$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Movado Group by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,122. The company has a market capitalization of $768.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

