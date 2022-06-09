$0.77 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. WNS reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

WNS stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,023. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

