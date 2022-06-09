$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Sleep Number posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 174.0% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNBR stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 502,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,877. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $867.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.