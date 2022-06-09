-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,873. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

