$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

FLO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,079. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 100.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

