$1.24 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.19. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,997. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

