$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 247,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,356. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

