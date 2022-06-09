$1.90 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $74.93. 3,137,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.