$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $10.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

