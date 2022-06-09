1,108,033 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,108,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.04% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 8,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,153. The company has a market cap of $590.30 million, a PE ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.