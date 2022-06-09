$132.18 Million in Sales Expected for Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will report $132.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.05 million and the highest is $133.00 million. Mandiant reported sales of $247.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $692.37 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. Mandiant’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of MNDT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.78. 2,383,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,418. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33.

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

