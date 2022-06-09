1,526 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Lam Research makes up 1.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Lam Research stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $505.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,138. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

