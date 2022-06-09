1,622,369 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,622,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,103,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 217,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

