16,570 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. FedEx accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

