$171.54 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will post sales of $171.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $172.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $691.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.43 million to $700.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $750.92 million, with estimates ranging from $739.88 million to $761.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 316,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,297. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,604,000 after acquiring an additional 44,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

