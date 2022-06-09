$177.82 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.92 million and the lowest is $175.72 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $719.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.68 million to $724.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $750.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $172.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATNI. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.60. 47,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -38.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ATN International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

