216,409 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 216,409 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 50,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

