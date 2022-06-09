$253.37 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will report sales of $253.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.60 million and the highest is $255.50 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $215.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $69.98. 201,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,183. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $1,154,663.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,584 shares of company stock worth $4,237,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

