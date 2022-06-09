$255.94 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $255.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 406,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,367.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,568 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.57. 176,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

