$294.46 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $294.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $287.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,624. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.