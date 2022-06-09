$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.68 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.04. 152,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,277. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

