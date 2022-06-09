$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) will announce sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.68 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.04. 152,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,277. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.