$335.31 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to post $335.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.08 million. Premier reported sales of $481.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

PINC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Premier has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $93,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $47,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Premier by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 890.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 510,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Premier by 4,808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 442,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

