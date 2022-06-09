35,283 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.77. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,880. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.