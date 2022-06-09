$404.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $404.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 785,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,012. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

