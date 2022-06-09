42,500 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Ferrari stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.82. 3,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.59. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

