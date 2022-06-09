4,910 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $217.09 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.