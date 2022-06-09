$53.23 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to post $53.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.57 million and the highest is $53.90 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $222.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.74 million to $222.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $241.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.66. 28,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,398. The company has a market cap of $426.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.