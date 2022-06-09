$570.58 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $570.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.73 million and the highest is $580.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $291.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,231. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

