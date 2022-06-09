$590.61 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will report sales of $590.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $603.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.00 million. Bruker reported sales of $570.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.14. 5,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,415. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. Bruker has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

