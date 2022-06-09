$7.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.82. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 355%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $29.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.85 to $35.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $48.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.41 to $70.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,767. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,425 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.44. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,508. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

