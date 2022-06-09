$709.95 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce $709.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $729.98 million and the lowest is $689.91 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $723.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,305. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

