96,286 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

