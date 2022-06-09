Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 50,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

